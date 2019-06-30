Chennai-based NGO, Arapoor Iyakkam, organises protest to highlight water crisis

Home States Tamil Nadu

Popular Tamil numbers such as 'Why this Kolaveri di?' came in handy for the agitators who modified the lyrics and crooned it to convey their demands including steps to restore water bodies in the stat

Singer Chinmayi Sripada taking part in the protest.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada taking part in the protest.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A protest was organised by Arappor Iyakkam at Valluvar Kottam on Sunday to highlight the present water crisis and suggest solutions to the government.

Children too participated in the event carrying placards which read ‘’Train water is temporary, rainwater is permanent.’’ One of songs was, ‘’Where is my water, CM?’ while another was ‘Kelu Chennai, Kelu Kelu, Namma thanni enganu kelu? 

Three demands were placed before the government for finding a solution to the crisis . "If it rains in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, at least 344 tmc of water is available. The government should provide data to the public on the quantity of water conserved that year," said Haris Sultan, state body member, Arappor Iyakkam.

The other demands were sewage water treatment and water cycle improvement. "Water in lakes is unusable because it is contaminated. There will be no scarcity if the government treats sewage," he said. The third demand is to improve green cover and declare water bodies as biodiversity hotspots. Convener Jayaram Venkatesan said the protest was an effort to involve citizens to monitor water bodies in their respective localities. 

