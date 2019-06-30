Chidambaram distances himself from Thiagarajan’s remarks

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Karate Thiagarajan, South Chennai Congress president, who has been placed under suspension for alleged anti-party activities, on Saturday called on senior party leader P Chidambaram at his residence and made more remarks on certain leaders of the party in Tamil Nadu, including party spokesperson A Gopanna.

However, after a few hours, Chidambaram distanced himself from the remarks by Thiagarajan. “I don’t agree with the inappropriate remarks made by Karate Thiagarajan. Such views will be detrimental to the ties between the DMK and Congress. I have asked Thiagarajan to meet TNCC president KS Alagiri and express regret for whatever he had said,” said Chidambaram, in his tweet.

Thiagarajan, who went to the residence of Chidambaram along with his supporters, after meeting his leader, levelled allegations against Gopanna. Joining issue with him, Gopanna said the decision to suspend Thiagarajan was taken by AICC. He said if Thiagarajan continued to level such baseless charges, he will be expelled from the party.