Court stays fee panel’s fiat to private law college

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has stayed the operation of the orders of the State government’s fee fixation committee, recommending a private law college in Salem to collect only Rs 65,000 per annum from 2019-20. The bench of Justices R Subbiah and C Saravanan, which granted the stay, permitted the petitioner college - Central Law College - to continue to collect Rs 85,000 till the disposal of the writ petition, on June 26. 

According to the petitioner, the Central Law College, a self-financing, non-aided private one, is in existence from 1984 and had produced 30 batches of law graduates. It was collecting Rs 85,000 per year towards admission and tuition fees. The committee constituted by the petitioner/college consisting of a former High Court judge, a former Vice-Chancellor of the TN Dr Ambedkar Law University and former director of the TN State Judicial Academy and a reputed chartered accountant, after going through all the records, recommended to collect fees of Rs 1.03 lakh for the academic year 2019-2020.

In the meantime, the committee constituted by the government, had fixed the fees only at Rs 65,000 p.a. by an order dated May 28 this year, after rejecting the petitioner college’s plea to take into account the capital expenditure. Hence, the present petition. Considering the submissions made by the petitioner’s counsel, the judges said that they are granting the interim stay for four weeks. 

