Full fee waiver for persons with disability at TNOU

Published: 30th June 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Persons with over 50 per cent disability can avail a full fee waiver on courses at the Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) from 2020, said K Parthasarathy, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the varsity on Saturday. He was speaking at a one-day in-service training on ‘Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities’ organised by TNOU, to create sensitisation among functionaries of state government, local bodies and other service providers.”Persons with Disabilities (PwD) need to be empowered to work and start their own enterprises. In order to facilitate their academic qualification, we have decided to offer full fee waiver from January 2020,” he announced.

He further said that TNOU is considering collaborating with the National Institute of  Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD) to conduct additional courses on special education. Parthasarathy said that even with reservation for PwD, the quota has not been filled up. “More candidates should avail these options and apply to the programmes at the varsity,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Himanshu Das, the director of NIEPMD, encouraged more candidates to apply for various programmes at the institute. He added the institute has collaborated with the government of Andaman and Nicobar to offer school-level courses on disabilities.

Leadership change in Edn dept
Chennai: There has been a change of leadership at the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation and Department of Government Examinations (DGE). The School Education department on Saturday, has appointed M Palanisami as the director of SCERT, N Latha as the managing director of the textbook corporation and S Usha Rani as the director of the DGE.

