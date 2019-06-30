Home States Tamil Nadu

PIL against officials for allowing college to function

The interim prayer of K M Krishnan of West Mambalam is to restrain the authorities concerned from conducting counselling in the medical college.

Published: 30th June 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court for a directive to the Central Vigilance Commissioner and the Union Ministry of Health in New Delhi to take punitive action against the Secretary-General, Board of Governors (in supersession of the Medical Council of India) and Tamil Nadu Health secretary for allowing Sri Muthukumaran Medical College Hospital and Research Institute at Chikkarayapuram in Chennai to function.

The interim prayer of KM Krishnan of West Mambalam is to restrain the authorities concerned from conducting counselling in the medical college. The first bench of Chief Justice VK Tahilramani and Justice M Doraisamy, before which the plea came up for hearing on Thursday, ordered notice to respondents.

According to petitioner, he sent representations to various state government authorities and Central Vigilance Commissioner, to order an inquiry with regard to unauthorised constructions by the college. The college had not obtained environment clearance and completion certificate, petitioner alleged.

