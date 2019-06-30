RS Jhaver Olympics inaugural on July 4

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of its centenary year celebrations, Shri Sanatana Dharma Vidyalaya Association is hosting an inter-school sports event in July and August to encourage sports activities among school students. The event titled ‘RS Jhaver’ Olympics, which is free of cost for all will comprise over 50 games and events.

A K Viswanathan, Commissioner of Police, will be the chief guest of the inaugural event which will be held on July 4 at DG Vaishnav College Schools aspiring to take part can send their entry to rsjahverolympics2019@gmail.com. For related queries contact 044-25383762 or 9962787611.

