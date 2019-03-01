President Ram Nath Kovind to be chief guest at Isha’s Mega-Ceremony

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The President of India Ram Nath Kovind will be the Chief Guest at the 25th year Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on March 4. The President will visit Dhyanalinga, Linga Bhairavi Devi as well as Suryakund, an energized water body that can enhance one’s receptivity, before proceeding to Adiyogi where the Mahashivratri event will unfold.

The President will participate in the Pancha Bhuta Aradhana at the Dhyanalinga, a ritual to cleanse the five elements (earth, fire, water, wind and the limitless space) which can establish the well-being of the body and the mind and can shape the body to become a stepping stone for one’s ultimate well-being, said a release from Isha.

The President of India will join Sadhguru, founder, Isha Foundation in paying tributes to the martyrs of Pulwama by planting saplings at the Isha Yoga Centre.

Musical performances by Amit Trivedi, Hariharan, Karthik and other popular artists including drummers from Azerbaijan, classical dance performances, folk art and culture and meditation sessions are part of the nightlong festivities planned at Isha Yoga Center. Sounds of Isha, the in-house Isha music group will also perform at the event. The highlight of the event is the powerful midnight meditation session with Sadhguru. Annadanam or an offering of food to all those who participate at Isha is another major highlight of Mahashivratri at the Yoga Center.

Millions of people from around the world are expected to participate in this year’s Mahashivratri either in person or virtually through live streams.

On the significance of Mahashivratri, Sadhguru says, “When we say Shivratri, which is the darkest night of the month, it is an opportunity for one to dissolve their limitedness, to experience the unboundedness of the source of creation which is the seed in every human being. Mahashivratri is an opportunity and a possibility to bring yourself to that experience of the boundlessness within every human being, which is the source of all creation.”

“In the yogic culture, Shiva is not known as a God, but as the Adiyogi or the first yogi - the originator of yoga. “Adiyogi brought this possibility that a human being need not be contained in the defined limitations of our species. He said, ‘You can evolve beyond your present limitations if you do the necessary work upon yourself.’ That is the significance of the Adiyogi,” said Sadhguru.