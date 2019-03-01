Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami's flight schedule altered after Spicejet aircraft develops technical snag

According to Air Traffic Control official, the flight to Thoothkudi, which had 60 passengers, along with the VIP, suffered high cabin pressure.

Published: 01st March 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswamy's schedule to Kanyakumari to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi was slightly altered after his early morning Spicejet flight to Thoothkudi airport suffered technical glitch over Kancheepuram sirspace and was forced to return back to Chennai Airport.

According to Air Traffic Control official, the flight to Thoothkudi, which had 60 passengers, along with the VIP, suffered high cabin pressure and the pilot was holding for five minutes above Kancheepuram airspace. "The aircraft was not flying high due to cabin pressure and they want to be safe. It is a normal standard operation procedure," the official added.

The Chief Minister's flight schedule was later altered after the flight landed back in Chennai at 8.30am. He later took a flight to Madurai and from there he will reach Kanyakumari from road, sources added.

Modi will visit Kanyakumari later on Friday to unveil a series of development projects for Kanyakumari and Tamil Nadu. These projects will play a vital role in enhancing rail and road connectivity throughout Tamil Nadu.

