Actor Sarath Kumar refutes claims, says won't contest Lok Sabha polls from Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Refuting speculations, Samathuva Makkal Katchi's president and actor Sarath Kumar said, he will not contest from the Thoothukudi assembly constituency. He also distanced from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance wondering how former foes could turn allies for polls.

The actor landed in Thoothukudi airport on his way to Tirunelveli here on Saturday. Sarath Kumar said that the fear factor to contest in an election is the requirement of at least Rs 30 to Rs 40 crore. Democracy can be ensured when electorate independently votes for those really serve for the public, he said.

The union minister Pon Radhakrishnan and PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss are strongly criticised and trolled on social media, comparing their past and present speeches. The former Tenkasi MLA also distanced himself from extending support for any party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as of now.

There were speculations doing rounds that Sarath, who belong to the majority community, would be fielded in Thoothukudi constituency to take on the DMK's probable candidate Rajya Saba MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

The 64-year-old actor had earlier unsuccessfully contested from Tiruchendur assembly constituency here during the 2016 assembly elections on AIADMK ticket and lost to DMK's Anitha S Radhakrishnan.