UPA didn’t allow surgical strikes: PM Narendra Modi

Please stop weakening India to strengthen your vote banks.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a programme for the launch of various development projects a road safety park and a transport museum in Kanyakumari Friday March 1 2019. | PTI

By Vinodh Arulappan
Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Even as Indians at the Wagah Border waited with bated breath for the arrival of Wing Commander Abhinandan from Pakistan, where he was held captive after a spirited dogfight on February 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed his valour, citing it to be the spirit of new India, which was willing to repay aggressors and terrorists in the same coin, and that too with interest.

“Every Indian is proud of Wing Commander Abhinandan,” thundered the Prime Minister, who was in the town to launch and lay the foundation stones for a slew of projects. The past two days have demonstrated the strength of our armed forces, he said, adding, “In the face of heavy odds, the nation’s support to our soldiers is extraordinary. I bow my head before every Indian for that.”

Describing the paradigm shift in India’s policy and outlook on matters of defence and national security between 2004 and 2014, Modi said the new India was capable of pushing terrorists back into a corner, as “armed forces have been given the full freedom to do what they want”. 

Training his guns on the Congress-led UPA regime, the Prime Minister said, “They did not allow any surgical strikes... When 26/11 happened, nothing was done. However, during our rule, when the Uri attack happened, you (people) saw what our army did. When Pulwama happened you (people) saw what our brave air force warriors did. I salute those serving the nation.”

Mounting the attack on the Opposition, the Prime Minister said that anti-Modi rhetoric was taking a toll on the nation’s morale. “A few political parties, guided only by Modi hatred, have started hating India. No wonder then that when the entire nation is supporting our armed forces, they are casting suspicion. The world is supporting India in its fight against terrorism, but a few parties are failing to appreciate it.”
“These are the same people who harm India’s cause and play into Pakistan’s hands. These are the people happily quoted in Pakistan’s parliament and radio. I ask them whether they support our armed forces or suspect them?” he added.

Urging the Opposition to drop the rhetoric and work towards India’s growth, the Prime  Minister said, “Modi will come and Modi will go, but India will remain. Please stop weakening India to strengthen your vote banks.”

