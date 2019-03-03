RTO’s NOC not needed for license renewal

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Transport department will no longer be necessary for renewal of driving licence or effecting a change in the name or address in it. The directive came from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Deputy Secretary Ramandeep Chowdhary to all principal secretaries and transport commissioners of the states.

“The practice of obtaining an NOC from the previous licensing authority was followed primarily with a view to checking the authenticity of the license. This practice was adopted when the license was issued in manual mode/regime and also subsequently during the decentralised operation of earlier offline software versions of SARATHI. Now, with the current version of SARATHI, all driving licenses are issued following an IT-based application system and the details are verifiable from the database online. There is no need for seeking an NOC for verification of such details as per the provisions of Motor vehicles act 1988,” he pointed out.