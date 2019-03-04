Home States Tamil Nadu

‘10 per cent quota’ reason behind the only electoral defeat of MGR

A common myth is that the AIADMK never faced electoral defeat during the life time of its founder MG Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR. This is not entirely true. 

Published: 04th March 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

DMK leader M Karunanidhi coined the popular slogan “Nehruvin magale varuga, nilayana aatchi tharuga”

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A common myth is that the AIADMK never faced electoral defeat during the life time of its founder MG Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR. This is not entirely true.  January 1980 parliamentary polls was the only exception in MGR’s political career. One of the main reasons was wide-spread opposition to the MGR government’s new law fixing an income limit for people from backward classes to get benefits under the reservation quota.

At the national level too, the political scenario was much turbulent. After Indira Gandhi ’s defeat in 1977 elections, the government formed by a rainbow alliance under Morarji Desai collapsed after a split in the coalition government. The subsequent government formed by Charan Singh, with the support of Congress, too collapsed after Congress withdrew support. This forced an early elections for parliament.

DMK leader M Karunanidhi formed an alliance with Congress, burying the hatred against its leader Indira Gandhi who had dismissed Karunanidhi’s government and arrested several prominent DMK leaders during the Emergency. Karunanidhi’s famed electoral slogan was “Nehruvin magale varuga, nilayana aatchi tharuga” (Welcome, Nehru’s daughter, give us a stable government).

MGR, who had registered a massive victory is his new party’s first ever elections in 1977, was facing a tough time as the Chief Minister. Opposition DMK was staging a series of protests over various public issues. The State government earned a bad name when eight farmers were shot dead during a protest by Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, led by Narayanasamy Naidu,  seeking reduction of electricity tariff for farmers. However, what created much wide-spread discontent was the MGR government’s new rule which laid down that anyone with an annual family income above `9,000 was ineligible to get benefits under the reservation quota for the backward classes.

The poll results was a jolt for MGR. The DMK-Congress alliance swept the elections winning 38 of the 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. AIADMK won just two seats. Congress returned to power at Centre and Indira Gandhi government dismissed State governments by parties that had contested against Congress in parliamentary polls. This forced an early election for the

Tamil Nadu Assembly in May 1980. In his eagerness to defeat MGR, Karunanidhi again tied up with Congress and allotted the national party 114 seats in the alliance. DMK contested only in 112 seats.
Soon after the defeat in the parliamentary polls, MGR withdrew the income limit for people to avail benefits under the backward class quota. MGR played the victimhood card since his government was dismissed for no valid reason. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK MGR DMK Tamil Nadu politics DMK-Congress alliance M Karunanidhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp