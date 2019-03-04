Home States Tamil Nadu

Puthiya Tamilagam cadre pin hopes on party securing Tenkasi seat

K Krishnasamy, who had contested from Tenkasi Parliament constituency for five consecutive times, holds an unignorable track record.

Puthiya Thamizhagam

Puthiya Thamizhagam chief K Krishnaswamy. (File | Express Photo Service)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: With Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) having sealed a poll pact with AIADMK and managed to get one seat to contest in the upcoming Parliament elections, the party cadre from Tenkasi Parliament constituency expressed happiness and intensified the election work hoping that the reserved constituency would be allotted to party founder K Krishnaswamy.

Krishnasamy, who had contested from Tenkasi Parliament constituency for five consecutive times -- four times on their own symbol and once on Janata Dal (United) symbol -- holds an unignorable track record. In the parliament elections held in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009, and 2014, he had managed to surpass 1 lakh vote mark each time. In 2014 elections, he had garnered 2,62,812 votes.  

Speaking to Express, Tirunelveli west district secretary of PT Inbaraj said, “we are happy to have joined with NDA alliance as expected. Though our workers had started election works two months ago, we have now intensified the electioneering.” Inbaraj hoped that his party, with the support of allies, would secure at least 40,000 votes in each Assembly constituency that falls under the Tenkasi Parliament constituency. It is to be noted that the Tenkasi Parliament constituency comprises six Assembly constituencies.

“We consider AIADMK and BJP as our natural alliance. Both the parties consider our demand of delisting Devendrakula Vellalar community from Scheduled Castes list. If Krishnasamy will be sent to Parliament, he will bring the attention of nation towards the issues of Dalits,” he added.

Meanwhile, sources said that DMK leader MK Stalin on Saturday discussed with his party functionaries, including Tirunelveli west district secretary Siva Padmanabhan on fielding a DMK candidate in Tenkasi against Krishnasamy. 

Anticipating victory from the constituency, a DMK state office-bearer, wishing anonymity, said, “Though Krishnasamy has the vote bank of Devendrakula Vellalar community, the anti-incumbent votes against AIADMK MP M Vasanthi who has been inaccessible to the public for the past five years, and the Muslim votes especially from Kadayanallur area will help us win. As TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK will divide Thevar community vote bank, DMK will benefit.”

