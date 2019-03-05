Denotified Tribes status likely to be restored to 68 DNCs

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The four-member committee headed by Revenue Secretary Atulya Misra to study the demand for restoring the nomenclature of Denotified Tribes (DNTs) to 68 Denotified Communities (DNCs), has submitted its report to the State government. The committee, which was formed on November 13, gave the report in favour of changing the nomenclature and some additional concessions sought by the 68 communities. Besides, the committee has reportedly suggested including a few more communities as DNTs.

The committee visited many places in nine districts - Madurai, Theni, Sivaganga, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Trichy where the DNTs reside in large numbers. Besides, the committee members also heard the grievances of the DNTs.

Sources said the recommendation of the committee is now under the consideration of the Backward Classes department and it is likely to seek the view of the Backward Classes Commission. A final decision in this regard would be taken by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and the order for withdrawing the GO No 1310, Social Welfare department, dated July 30, 1979, which changed the nomenclature from DNTs to DNCs, is likely to be issued soon.

PK Durai Mani, Coordinator of Denotified Tribes Welfare Association, told Express on the benefits of restoring this nomenclature: “Under Madras Education Rules, 1896, framed during the British regime, all tribal students are entitled to get full fee concession – from school level to higher education. This will be restored. Secondly, until the nomenclature was changed in 1979, any unfilled vacancies in the Scheduled Tribes category, were filled by DNT candidates. This privilege also will be restored.”Durai Mani also said: “Now the Centre is taking steps to give 9 per cent separate reservation under OBC category to DNTs. This benefit will also come to us if the DNT status is restored.”

In the Union budget for 2019-20, the government has announced that a Central Denotified Welfare Board would be formed to look after the welfare of these communities. From 2014-15, DNT students have been availing scholarships This would also be restored to us by changing the nomenclature.”

Panel on PT demand submits report within six days

The committee headed by Rural Development Secretary Hansraj Verma, to look into the demand for collectively naming the six sub-sects - Kudumban, Pannadi, Kaalaadi, Kadayan, Devendrakulathan and Pallan, as Devendra Kula Vellalars, has submitted its report within six days. On Monday, Verma and other members of the committee, submitted its report to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami