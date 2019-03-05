Tamil Nadu to launch low-cost AC buses by next week?

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight months after launching high-end AC sleeper buses for long distance travel, the State transport corporation will for the first time, introduce low-cost AC buses with a 3x2 seat layout. The first batch is likely to be flagged off by next week.

So far, the AC buses operated in mofussil routes, Chennai-Hosur, Chennai-Puducherry and Chennai-Cuddalore, had 2x2 seat layouts whose fares are charged at 170 paise per km. Once launched, Tamil Nadu will probably be the first to have 3x2 seat layout for AC buses in the country as against the standard bus code which mandates 2x2 seat layout for AC buses. On Saturday, the first set of buses which were built at Karur body building unit, were received in Villupuram. According to highly placed official sources, 10 buses each are to be introduced in Villupuram, Salem and Kumbakonam TNSTC divisions.

“The 3x2 layout would provide adequate comfort besides increasing 20 to 25 passengers. So, the buses would be introduced in routes that cover 150 to 250 km distances,” said a senior official.The official added that the fare of low cost AC buses will be slightly higher than ultra deluxe buses that charge 130 paise per km. “The operational cost of new AC buses will be low,” added the sources.