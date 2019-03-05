Home States Tamil Nadu

J Jayalalithaa death: Probe panel has exceeded its jurisdiction, says hospital

It is only a fact-finding body and bound to go by the four corners of the statute.

Published: 05th March 2019 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

J Jayalalithaa

Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission constituted to probe into the circumstances leading to hospitalisation of former CM J Jayalalithaa on September 22, 2016, and her death on December 5, has exceeded its jurisdiction, alleged Apollo Hospitals senior counsel C Aryma Sundaram, on Monday.

The Commission of Inquiry is not a judicial forum. As such it cannot decide the correctness and adequacy of the treatment given and go beyond its terms of reference, he told a division bench of Justices R Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy, today.

It is only a fact-finding body and bound to go by the four corners of the statute. It cannot expand its scope of inquiry. At best it can recommend an enquiry in case of discrepancies. It cannot decide the correctness of the treatment, he added. Sundaram told the judges that any adverse order would badly affect the reputation of the hospital and added that the Commission cannot go into correctness and treatment and adjudicate the issue. The arguments will continue tomorrow.

