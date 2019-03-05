Home States Tamil Nadu

INTERVIEW | With ASPIRE 2.0, age of Artificial Intelligence begins in TN politics

Express talks with Aspire Ventures CEO K Swaminathan on the importance of IT wings and the new software he has developed for poll analysis.

Published: 05th March 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

K Swaminathan, founder and CEO of Aspire Ventures

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: K Swaminathan, founder and CEO of Aspire Ventures, is the first person in the country to have been appointed as secretary of the IT wing of a State political party (AIADMK). He was appointed for this post by J Jayalalithaa in 2013 after he submitted a detailed report on poll strategy using big data analysis. This landed him the post of IT wing secretary and he was entrusted with the online election campaign of the AIADMK. Express caught up with him for a chat on the importance of IT wings and the new software he has developed for poll analysis.

What is the need for an IT wing in political parties?

One-fourth of the electorate is less than 30 years old. And about 45 per cent of the electorate is less than 40 years old. Statistics revealed that 80 per cent of this age group (below 40 years), are connected to social media especially by smartphone and PC. The trend of these youngsters attending public meetings of political parties, has totally declined. Their entire decision-making process is based on what they are seeing and listening.

It is said that you have developed a software to crack the poll challenges. Can you tell us more about it?

Yes, we have developed an AI (artificial intelligence) machine (a software) called ‘Analytical Software for Psephological Influencers Research and Engagement 2.0 (ASPIRE 2.0)’ with an aim to crack the poll challenges effectively. Through this software we can get voters’ list, census data, voters pulse, detailed scrutinised details of past elections among other details.

How will this software help political parties in election campaigns?

ASPIRE 2.0 can track the voters’ pulse and we can change the style of campaign accordingly.
In order to increase the winnability, the software has been developed with the ability to provide real-time inputs to guide leaders to address issues, which are peak during the election, or plan for the polls before taking any decision over the change of campaign style.

How exactly will the software track the voter’s pulse?

In order to find the exact pulse of the voters and the general public, the software analyses the social media posts, readers’ comments of various media news, YouTube videos and feedback. Through this, we can easily find the sentiment of the public on any issue and  take a right decision based on the analytical report. Besides, a program has been developed in the AI machine called Sentimeter, which is an artificial intelligence software that helps analyse sentiments of people in real time by analysing over hundred thousands of data points.

Can we get poll analysis from the past elections with this software?

Yes. We have stored the details and poll analysis of various general and by-elections which were held during the last four decades in this software.

Do you think this software will change the political scenario of the country in future?

Yes, because the software can be used by an independent candidate or a party. Already political parties in most of the countries have started to use big analytical data. The time for Indian political parties to take up the data analysis is not far and Tamil Nadu will be a pioneer in this technology.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Artificial Intelligence TN politics AIADMK Tamil Nadu politics Political parties IT wings social media political campaigns ​ASPIRE 2.0

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp