Chennai Central Station to be renamed after MGR: PM Modi

The Prime Minister addressing a rally in Kancheepuram also said Centre is seriously thinking about ensuring that flights to and from TN have in-flight announcements in Tamil language.

Published: 06th March 2019 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Central Railway Station

By ANI

KANCHEEPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that the Chennai Central Railway Station will be renamed after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR.

“I am happy to have inaugurated a statue of the great son of soil, Bharat Ratna MG Ramachandran. He is one of the most respected icons of India. He ruled the film screen and the hearts of people. He worked especially for the downtrodden. His social welfare schemes gave strength to the fight against poverty,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a rally here.

“We have decided to rename the Chennai Central Station after the great MG Ramachandran. We are also seriously thinking about ensuring that flights to and from Tamil Nadu have in-flight announcements in Tamil language,” he added.

In Kancheepuram, the Prime Minister inaugurated a number of developmental projects in roadways, railways, and energy sector. These projects are meant to further strengthen the roadway and railway infrastructure in the state paving way for better, faster and cheaper transportation for people in Tamil Nadu.  

