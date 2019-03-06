Home States Tamil Nadu

Health department told to film autopsies, maintain records

The Madurai Bench directed the State Health department to videograph all postmortems conducted in all the  government hospitals across the State and to maintain records of those videos.

Published: 06th March 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench directed the State Health Department to videograph all postmortems conducted in all the government hospitals across the State and to maintain records of those videos.

Passing interim orders on a PIL filed by an advocate from Madurai RM Arun Swaminathan, a division bench took serious note on the submission by the petitioner that postmortem reports are being filed in ‘cut and paste’ method, raising question whether the postmortem was really done.

The judges directed the Principal Secretary of Health, Director of Medical Education, Director of Rural Health to videograph all the autopsies conducted in government hospitals and maintain their records. Further, the judges also impleaded the Dean of Madurai Rajaji Hospital after it was submitted that nearly 700 postmortem certificates have been kept pending.

The petitioner submitted that the autopsies were being conducted without following rules prescribed under the Tamil Nadu Medical Code and the reports were merely signed by the medical officers without visiting the postmortem tables.

Police commissioner asked to file report on custodial death plaint

The High Court Bench here directed the Madurai Commissioner of Police to inquire and file report on a custodial death complaint. The complainant, M Jeya, a flower vendor from Kochadai, had sought action against S S Colony police on charges that her 17-year-old son died due to torture under their custody. The deceased, Muthu Karthick, was taken to custody on January 13 for inquiring about a burglary. He was later admitted at Government Rajaji Hospital on January 18. However, he died on January 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Health Department TN Health Department postmortems Tamil Nadu government hospitals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp