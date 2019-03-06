Pension scheme rolled out for unorganised workers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The bonhomie of new political allies-AIADMK and Bharatiya Janata Party came to the fore on as Tamil Nadu launched the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan pension scheme wherein 20,000 unorganised workers had already enrolled themselves on the first day (Tuesday.)

The scheme was launched by Defence Minister Nirmala Seetharaman accompanied by State Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, Rural Industries Minister P Benjamin, AIADMK MP S R VIjayakumar and State BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The launch comes after Union finance minister Piyush Goyal announced in the budget of a pension scheme for workers in the unorganized sector who include street vendors, rickshaw pullers, construction, domestic, agricultural, beedi, leather and handloom workers, rag pickers, and those engaged in other 150 occupations and whose monthly income is less than `15,000.

The bonhomie of the allies could be gauged as Labour minister ensured the BJP president was given a plum seat at the dais and was even asked to light the lamp before the ministers which she refused to do.

While State ministers highlighted the welfare policies of former Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, Defence Minister highlighted the salient features of the scheme while criticising the State for failing to set up community service centres in each taluka.