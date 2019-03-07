Home States Tamil Nadu

Panel told to let man donate kidney to mother

The judge also asked the petitioner to file an affidavit to the effect that his wife had deserted him, before the authority concerned.

Published: 07th March 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has directed the chairman of the Authorisation Committee, constituted under the 1994 Transplantation of Human Organs Act, to pass a positive order on the plea from a 36-year-old son to donate one of his kidneys to his mother.A direction to this effect was given by Justice K Ravichandra Baabu while disposing of a writ petition from Senthil Kumar of Kaaramanikuppam in Puducherry, on Wednesday.

The judge also asked the petitioner to file an affidavit to the effect that his wife had deserted him, before the authority concerned. According to the petitioner, his mother, aged 53 years, was suffering from end stage renal disease and the doctors treating her said she needed a kidney transplant.

He offered to donate one of his kidneys. The hospital, where the woman was being treated, had applied to the Authorisation Committee, requesting clearance for the transplantation and he, his mother and brother personally approached the person manning the panel on March 1. He, however, suppressed the fact that his wife had deserted him. Fearing that the Committee may reject or delay his plea, he moved the High Court with the present petition.

