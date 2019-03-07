Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu girl appears for board exam just two days after losing parents in road accident

On March 1, when the Class 12 board exams began, all of Meera's friends and teachers were taken aback to see her at the exam hall

Published: 07th March 2019 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Plus Two students

For representational purpose. (File Photo | MK Ashok Kumar/EPS)

By Online Desk

A girl from Palayamkottai in Tamil Nadu appeared for her Class 12 board exam just two days after losing her parents in a car accident.

On February 27, Jameem Meera and her family were returning by car from Udumalpet, where she usually goes for NEET coaching.

At around midnight, the car lost control and hit a truck that was parked on the side of the road in Gangaikondan.

Meera's parents were declared dead on the spot while Meera and a relative who was accompanying them sustained injuries.

On March 1, when the Class 12 board exams began, all of Meera's friends and teachers were taken aback to see her at the exam hall just two days after losing her parents. 

The girl's relatives brought her to the examination centre. "Jameem wished to score high marks and crack NEET so that she can become a doctor and fulfil her parents' wishes," said a relative. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
board exam Tamil Nadu NEET Palayamkottai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp