Tamil Nadu girl appears for board exam just two days after losing parents in road accident

A girl from Palayamkottai in Tamil Nadu appeared for her Class 12 board exam just two days after losing her parents in a car accident.

On February 27, Jameem Meera and her family were returning by car from Udumalpet, where she usually goes for NEET coaching.

At around midnight, the car lost control and hit a truck that was parked on the side of the road in Gangaikondan.

Meera's parents were declared dead on the spot while Meera and a relative who was accompanying them sustained injuries.

On March 1, when the Class 12 board exams began, all of Meera's friends and teachers were taken aback to see her at the exam hall just two days after losing her parents.

The girl's relatives brought her to the examination centre. "Jameem wished to score high marks and crack NEET so that she can become a doctor and fulfil her parents' wishes," said a relative.