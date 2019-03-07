Home States Tamil Nadu

Voices of women drown in masculinity of Dalit parties?

With major Dalit parties in the State caught in a hyper-masculine image trap, the doubly disadvantaged section of Dalit women are struggling to find a place.

Published: 07th March 2019 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Both major Dalit parties, Thol Thirumavalavan’s VCK and PT, don’t have many prominent women leaders | Express

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With major Dalit parties in the State caught in a hyper-masculine image trap, the doubly disadvantaged section of Dalit women are struggling to find a place. Leaders of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the largest Dalit party in the State, estimate the participation of women in their party to be “less than 20 per cent” — of the 95 district secretaries in the party, only five are women.  Karthikeyan Damodaran, a research scholar from the University of Edinburgh explains: “If you look at billboards and posters of VCK, you will find only Thirumavalavan and his twirled up moustache... You can experience the party’s masculine ethos.

Though these images are important to symbolically defy caste norms, the hyper-masculine content automatically leads to controlling their own women. It is even worse in the case of Puthiya Tamilagam. It’s hard to find traces of female leadership.”    “Despite its rhetoric about women’s rights, VCK cannot claim its women cadre are not subjected to patriarchal norms,” he says. “Women’s liberation is one of the five core ideals of VCK, but it remains an unfinished project... They have failed to prioritise it fully.”

The role of Dalit women in consolidating the three subsects — Pallars, Paraiyars and Arunthathiyars -- has also been undermined by mainstream parties. Also, a large section of Dalit women have been reluctant to come forward and assume charge. They seem to be content cheering from the sidelines. 

What stops them? 
“Dalit women lack the economic and public-social networks required to take part in politics. Dalit men, on the other hand, have some public-social network, though not as wide or well-entrenched as men from dominant castes. This works in their favour, though they lack the economic network,” says Anandhi S, associate professor at the Madras Institute of Developmental Studies (MIDS). “Even today, the electoral politics of the State is reliant on historically cultivated economic and social networks, which follow a logic of exclusion when it comes to women and other minorities.”  

In 2012, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan admitted at a public meeting in Chennai that applications from women, to be in various party posts, had declined since the last time. In 2011, the party wanted to change the members holding posts. “Many men found the posts challenging,” says VCK general secretary D Ravikumar. “Despite being a mainstream Dalit party, they had to face State and caste repressions. A district secretary is looked upon as a powerful post in other parties. For us, it’s a question of survival. These challenges may serve as a hindrance for women. So our leader makes an effort to encourage them,” says Ravikumar.  

‘Aim higher’
In 2016, VCK decided to field prominent educationist Vasanthi Devi V from RK Nagar, against former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Though the area is home to a substantial number of Dalits, Vasanthi Devi came third, securing 4,195 votes (2.41% of votes polled). The move attracted criticism from one section of people, who felt a woman connected with Dalit issues at the ground level must have been chosen. “Within the party, everyone felt honoured that Vasanthi Devi chose to contest from our party. We wanted other women in our party to feel inspired by her and aim higher,” says Ravikumar. 

This pushed P Sivakami of Samuga Samathuva Padai (SSP) to float her own political party. “Looking at the VCK’s vote share, I realised that women were yet to be politicised along with a few other sections of Dalits. I felt there was a vacuum that I could fill,” she says. Karthik Damodaran, however, says it would be unfair to blame the lack of women’s representation fully on VCK.

“There are a lot of examples where they have tried to promote women. The name that immediately comes to my mind is that of Pandiyammal, the former district secretary of Madurai, who rose to that level from being a grassroots worker,” says Karthik. “Seeing her  sitting in a SUV with the VCK flag fluttering in front, exemplifies the successful defiance of patriarchy.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dalit parties sexism women in politics women candidates VCK Puthiya Tamilagam Patriarchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp