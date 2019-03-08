Archaeologist R Nagaswamy refutes Stalin’s charges

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Archaeologist and epigraphist R Nagaswamy on Thursday refuted charges made against him by DMK president MK Stalin and recalled his close association with the late leader M Karunanidhi and how he had recognised him on several occasions for his research works.

On March 2, Stalin, in a statement, vehemently opposed the appointment of Nagaswamy as a member of the selection committee for awards of Central Institute of Classical Tamil for Tamil scholars. He charged that Nagaswamy had been writing against Tamil language and culture. Besides, he had belittled Thirukkural by arguing that the couplets originated from Vedas.

Refuting Stalin’s charges, Nagaswamy, in a statement here, said “It is amusing that Stalin says I have belittled Thirukkural by asserting it was rooted in vedic tradition. This is not just my view, but the views of great scholars before me for the past 1,000 years. Parimelazhagar and other traditional commentators and western scholars ... have said in no equivocal terms that Thirukkural has roots in Vedas.”

“I don’t think Stalin is even aware of 300 years of Tamil historical studies thereby exposing himself and his ignorance of Tamil language among world Tamil scholars. I suggest he revise his appeal to Government of India to save himself the embarrassment,” he said.