Home States Tamil Nadu

Archaeologist R Nagaswamy refutes Stalin’s charges

On March 2, Stalin, in a statement, vehemently opposed the appointment of Nagaswamy as a member of the selection committee for awards of Central Institute of Classical Tamil for Tamil scholars.

Published: 08th March 2019 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Archaeologist and epigraphist R Nagaswamy

Archaeologist and epigraphist R Nagaswamy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Archaeologist and epigraphist R Nagaswamy on Thursday refuted charges made against him by DMK president MK Stalin and recalled his close association with the late leader M Karunanidhi and how he had recognised him on several occasions for his research works.  

On March 2, Stalin, in a statement, vehemently opposed the appointment of Nagaswamy as a member of the selection committee for awards of Central Institute of Classical Tamil for Tamil scholars. He charged that Nagaswamy had been writing against Tamil language and culture. Besides, he had belittled Thirukkural by arguing that the couplets originated from Vedas.  

Refuting Stalin’s charges, Nagaswamy, in a statement here, said “It is amusing that Stalin says I have belittled Thirukkural by asserting it was rooted in vedic tradition.  This is not just my view, but the views of great scholars before me for the past 1,000 years.  Parimelazhagar and other traditional commentators and western scholars ... have said in no equivocal terms that Thirukkural has roots in Vedas.”  

“I don’t think Stalin is even aware of 300 years of Tamil historical studies thereby exposing himself and his ignorance of Tamil language among world Tamil scholars.  I suggest he revise his appeal to Government of India to save himself the embarrassment,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Archaeologist R Nagaswamy MK Stalin DMK M Karunanidhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp