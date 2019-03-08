Home States Tamil Nadu

IAS officer gets imprisonment in contempt case

The officer had recently assumed charge as the executive director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).

Published: 08th March 2019

MADURAI: Holding an IAS officer guilty of contempt, the Madurai bench of Madras High Court, on Thursday, sentenced him to 15 days imprisonment and imposed `5,000 penalty.Justice M V Muralidaran passed the order after finding that the said officer, during his tenure as Madurai Corporation Commissioner, had failed to comply with an order passed by the court with regard to the promotion of bill collectors. The officer had recently assumed charge as the executive director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).

On October 24, 2016, the High Court Bench had passed an order in a petition filed by one Ahamed Ibrahim directing the Corporation to give promotion to bill collector J Vijayakumar of Madurai, and four others, on par with their juniors, within four weeks.

Even after more than two years, the said order was not complied with by the Corporation.When the same was brought to the cognisance of the High Court through a contempt petition by Vijayakumar, Justice Muralidaran sentenced the IAS officer, who was the then Madurai Corporation Commissioner during the said period, to 15 days imprisonment, and imposed a penalty of `5,000.

