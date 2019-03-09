Edappadi K Palaniswami seeks Param Vir Chakra for Wing Commander Abhinandan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday requested the Government of India to confer the Nation’s highest military honour, ‘Param Vir Chakra’ on Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

“Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman displayed amazing poise and confidence in the face of adverse conditions, which has won him many hearts across the country. It is appropriate that he be awarded India’s highest military honour Param Vir Chakra for displaying most inimitable gallantry and valour,” the Chief Minister said in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Palaniswami recalled that on February 14, a suicide terror attack by a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed, led to martyrdom of 40 brave Jawans of CRPF. In response, India initiated counter terrorism action against a training camp JeM.

One Pakistan Air Force fighter was shot down by a MiG 21 Bison of the Indian Air Force when it tried to violate Indian air space. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who piloted the MiG 21 Bison, was taken into custody by the Pakistan armed forces. Due to the diplomatic initiatives of the prime minister and intense international pressure, Abhinandan Varthaman was released by Pakistan on March 1.