Feud over: KC Palanisamy returns to AIADMK, big win for EPS-OPS

Strangely, the AIADMK headquarters did not issue any release about his rejoining.

Published: 09th March 2019 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 03:31 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In yet another relief for the ruling AIADMK, its former spokesperson KC Palanisamy returned to the party fold on Friday.  Palanisamy was expelled last March for criticising the CM and deputy CM. In February, he had moved the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to restrain Panneerselvam and Palaniswami from signing Form A and Form B under the Election Symbols as the general secretary of the party alone could do that. 

They have to respond to the notice on March 13. Palanisamy also challenged the appointment of coordinator and joint coordinator as it went against party bylaws. Strangely, the AIADMK headquarters did not issue any release about his rejoining.

Addressing a press meet, Palanisamy said: “I have returned to the party to do my duty during the Lok Sabha elections.  My petitions before the Delhi High Court remain.” Sources said he is likely to withdraw the case in near future.

