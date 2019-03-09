Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Human chain organised in TN seeking early release of convicts in jail for 28 years

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A human chain agitation was staged here on Saturday between Chepauk stadium till part of Anna Road, demanding the immediate release of the seven convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, stating that the State cabinet had recommended the same, many months back.

Arputham Ammal, mother of G Perarivalan, one of the convicts, and leaders of many political parties took part in the human chain. Similar agitations were held across seven places in the State.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, PMK youth wing president Anbumani Ramadoss, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, representatives from Naam Thamizhar Katchi, Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, AMMK and SDPI, actors Sathyaraj, Ponvannan, Gowthaman, Arputham Ammal and other leaders raised the demand.