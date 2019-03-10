Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK knocks Raj Bhavan to take action against EPS, OPS

In a letter to the Governor, RS Bharathi, Rajya Sabha MP, said as per the Constitution, the Chief Minister should use the Secretariat only for government service.

TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo | KK Sundar)

CHENNAI: The DMK has urged Governor Banwarilal Purohit to take action against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam who allegedly made efforts to convert the Secretariat as the party headquarters. In a letter to the Governor, RS Bharathi, Rajya Sabha MP, said as per the Constitution, the Chief Minister should use the Secretariat only for government service.

In this situation, against the Constitution, the expelled AIADMK MP KC Palanisamy had rejoined the party in the presence of Edappadi K Palaniswami and Panneerselvam at the Secretariat on Friday. This has been reported in media, he said.

He said though the AIADMK headquarters is at a short distance, the Chief Minister and his deputy misused the Secretariat. Hence, the Governor should get an explanation from the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister. “On behalf of the DMK, I urge the Governor to take proper action against them” he said.

