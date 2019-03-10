Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Vijayakanth's DMDK seals alliance with AIADMK, to contest in four seats

Kumaresan S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: At long last, the much dragged and awaited poll pact between the AIADMK and the DMDK was inked on Sunday.

Climbing down from its earlier demand for seven Parliamentary seats to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the DMDK finally settled down for four seats under the AIADMK alliance.

The alliance agreement was signed at a private hotel here by Vijayakanth, DMDK leader, and AIADMK coordinator and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam.

After signing the pact, Panneerselvam, addressing presspersons, said, the DMDK was given four seats and will extend its support to the AIADMK in the elections to the 21 vacant Tamil Nadu Assembly seats.

The constituencies to be allotted will be disclosed later after negotiations.

Speaking about the poll pact with TMC (Moopanar), he said, It will be declared within a couple of days after reaching an agreement.

Addressing media persons, Premalatha Vijayakanth, party treasurer, said, The alliance will continue in future too.

On the occasion, Edappadi K Palaniswami, Panneerselvam, Vijayakanth, Premalatha Vijayakanth, LK Sudhish and various AIADMK ministers were also present.

It may be recalled that since February 19 when the poll pact between the PMK and the AIADMK was inked, the DMDK had been demanding seven Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat on a par with the PMK.

But it was learnt that the ruling AIADMK was not ready to concede the demand.

Subsequently, the DMDK approached Durai Murugan, DMK treasurer, in a bid to clinch an alliance with the DMK. But, their efforts were in vain.

The DMDK has since been in contact with the AIADMK with which it signed the agreement finally on Sunday.