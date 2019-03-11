Drought worse than 2017 likely this year; groundwater dips by one metre in three Tamil Nadu districts 

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a clear indication that Tamil Nadu is going to face a thirsty summer, groundwater levels in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Vellore have dropped by an average of 1 metre from January. Other districts in the State are no better.

According to data released for the last two months, by the State Ground and Surface Water Resources Data Centre, 19 out of 32 districts are in the red category, with water levels depleting steadily.

Vellore, Dharmapuri, and Tiruvannamalai have a high depletion rate of close to four metres. In Perambalur, the water level was falling at a rate of 4.32 metres in December 2018. Now, it has recorded 6.01 metres.

Experts fear the drought this year could be worse than what was witnessed in 2017. Borewells in core areas such as Santhome, Choolaimedu, Annanagar, Triplicane and peripheral areas of Tambaram, Egatoor and Sholinganallur have gone bone-dry.

Though levels in Chennai were not recorded by the data centre, decreasing water levels in neighbouring districts directly takes a toll on Chennai’s drinking water sources.