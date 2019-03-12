Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK to contest all 18 by-election seats in Tamil Nadu, allies left out of loop

DMK president MK Stalin on Monday announced, unilaterally, that his party would contest from all 18 Assembly seats that will face by-elections on April 18.

Published: 12th March 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Monday announced, unilaterally, that his party would contest from all 18 Assembly seats that will face by-elections on April 18. The move comes as a snub for Congress and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, who wanted to contest the bypolls as part of the DMK-led alliance.

Even while seat-sharing negotiations for Lok Sabha polls were underway, Stalin had said that discussions regarding by-elections could happen only after polling dates were announced. However, his announcement has left little space for allies to negotiate. Stalin gave the details while speaking to the media after a meeting with his district secretaries, at the party headquarters. He said the identification of constituencies for allies, barring the Congress and VCK, was over. 

An announcement in this regard would be made in a couple of days. Congress leaders have not reacted to Stalin’s statement. The grand old party had contested from two of the 18 seats going to polls now — Ambur and Sholingar.

Reacting to the development, MMK chief MH Jawahirullah said: “We are firm that we should contest polls on an independent symbol. DMK wanted us to contest on its Rising Sun symbol. Since this is a bypoll, DMK has decided to fight on its own.”  Speaking later in the day, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said the constituencies for them had been finalised and Stalin would give the details soon. When asked if VCK would contest on DMK symbol, he said that too would be revealed by Stalin.

Stalin will announce details soon: VCK 

VCK chief Thirumavalavan said the constituencies for his party had been finalised and Stalin would give the details soon. Stalin would also clarify if VCK candidates will contest in DMK symbol

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu bypolls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp