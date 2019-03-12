Madurai Kamaraj University sex scandal case: Prime accused Nirmala Devi gets bail

By Express News Service

MADURAI: After serving 11 months in prison, Nirmala Devi, the prime accused in the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) sex scandal case was granted bail by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

Noting down that there were no apprehensions that the accused will try to tamper the evidence on part of CB-CID investigation, Justice M Dhandapani granted conditional bail to Nirmala Devi. The court further restrained Nirmala Devi from making any statements to the press.

Nirmala Devi, an assistant professor from Aruppukkotai Devanga Arts College, was arrested in April 16, 2018 on charges of attempting to lure four female students in extending sexual favors to some higher officials in MKU in return for better marks and financial benefits.

As her bail petitions were dismissed several times by the lower Court, she moved the High Court.