Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai Kamaraj University sex scandal case: Prime accused Nirmala Devi gets bail

Noting down that there were no apprehensions that the accused will try to tamper the evidence on part of CB-CID investigation, Justice M Dhandapani granted conditional bail to Nirmala Devi.

Published: 12th March 2019 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Devi, the prime accused in the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) sex scandal case was granted bail by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (Photo| K K Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: After serving 11 months in prison, Nirmala Devi, the prime accused in the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) sex scandal case was granted bail by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

Noting down that there were no apprehensions that the accused will try to tamper the evidence on part of CB-CID investigation, Justice M Dhandapani granted conditional bail to Nirmala Devi. The court further restrained Nirmala Devi from making any statements to the press.

Nirmala Devi, an assistant professor from Aruppukkotai Devanga Arts College, was arrested in April 16, 2018 on charges of attempting to lure four female students in extending sexual favors to some higher officials in MKU in return for better marks and financial benefits.

As her bail petitions were dismissed several times by the lower Court, she moved the High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madurai Kamaraj University sex scandal case Nirmala Devi Bail granted

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp