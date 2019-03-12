Home States Tamil Nadu

Pollachi sexual assault case: TN lawyers say they won't represent accused

The lawyers requested victims to come forward and raise complaints against the accused to prevent other women from falling prey to such heinous crimes.

The lawyers association has assured that it will stand by the victims.

The Tamil Nadu lawyer's association has announced that none of its members will represent any of the four accused named in the Pollachi sex scandal. However, it has expressed willingness to argue for the victims.

The lawyers association has assured that it will stand by the victims and do all that it can to help them get justice. It also requested the victims to come forward and raise complaints against the accused to prevent other women from falling prey to such heinous crimes.

On 26th February, a gang of four members -Thirunavukarasu, Sabarirajan alias Rishwant, Satish and Vasanth Kumar - was arrested for sexually abusing a 19-year-old woman near Pollachi.

The police suspect that more than 50 women were abused by these men over a period of seven years. The gang allegedly recorded videos of the sexual acts and used them to silence the victims and extort money.

