Home States Tamil Nadu

Four new videos, second victim emerge in Pollachi sex abuse case

The issue snowballed into a major political slugfest, with names of several prominent politicians being dragged into the case.

Published: 12th March 2019 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes

By Kirubakaran R
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Days after a four-member gang was arrested for sexually harassing a 19-year-old girl near Pollachi, a second victim of the gang has been identified. It is suspected that they assaulted more than 50 women over a period of seven years. The gang allegedly recorded videos of the assault and used it to silence victims and extort money from them.    

The Coimbatore district police on Monday recovered four such videos recorded by the accused. Speaking to the media, police superintendent R Pandiyarajan said that a new victim had been identified from the videos. “Unless the woman, who is married, comes forward to lodge a complaint, we can do nothing,” he said. 

“Many other videos could have been erased, we are trying to recover all of them.” The SP said that he had ordered a reinvestigation of suicides of young girls in the last 2 years.. The police have also made a public call to victims to come forward and report the crime. “If you are not comfortable with the police, you can approach the magistrate,” said Pollachi DSP K Jayaraman. 

The issue, meanwhile, has snowballed into a major political slugfest, with names of several prominent politicians being dragged into the case. The opposition accused the government of neglecting safety of women.

This after AIADMK expelled its youth wing member A Nagaraj for threatening the brother of the victim. Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman held a press meet in Chennai to deny his involvement. “Opposition parties are trying to project me in the wrong light for political gains. The victim will soon reveal the truth,” he said, adding that he met the DGP to discuss the case.

Political slugfest over sex abuse case

Police suspect that close to 50 young women from across Tamil Nadu could have been lured through Facebook and sexually harassed by the four-member gang from Pollachi. On Monday, the police said they were taking steps to book all the four accused under the controversial Goondas Act. The issue first came to light on February 24, when a 19-year-old girl lodged a complaint with Pollachi East Station police, alleging that her friends took her in a car and sexually harassed her and robbed her gold chain. All the four accused were arrested. In a separate case, four others –  T Senthil (25), P Babu (26), K Vasanthakumar (20), R Manivannan and AIADMK functionary A Nagaraj (28) – were arrested for assaulting the brother of the victim. 

Nagaraj was the 34th ward Amma Peravai secretary in Pollachi. The issue spiralled into a major political controversy on Monday with DMK president MK Stalin accusing the ruling party, on Twitter, of trying to protect the accused in the case. Soon, the hashtag #arrestpollachirapists started trending on social media.  
Apart from DMK, BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and PMK chief S Ramadoss also condemned the incident and demanded speedy investigation in the case.

DMK MP Kanimozhi is scheduled to lead a protest in Pollachi on Tuesday afternoon. The Coimbatore SP, however, has said that permission would not be given for any protest over the issue. He also warned of action against anyone circulating video clips of the assault.

The police department, however, came under attack for revealing the name of the victim who had approached them. "Because of their failure, they identified the victim's brother and threatened him. The police is playing a dual role in this case," alleged DMK town secretary Thendral Selvaraj.  "Police revealing the name might have created fear among other victims. Nobody will come forward to lodge a complain now and the case will get diluted," said DPDK Pollachi functionary R Manoharan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ArrestPollachiRapists Pollachi Sxual Harassment Charges Pollachi sex abuse case Pollachi sex abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp