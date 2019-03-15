Home States Tamil Nadu

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, son Anbumani call on DMDK chief Vijayakant

PMK founder-leader Dr S Ramadoss visited DMDK leader Vijayakant at the latter’s residence here on Thursday.

Published: 15th March 2019 07:23 AM

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss (File Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Burying the long-time hatchet, PMK founder-leader Dr S Ramadoss visited DMDK leader Vijayakant at the latter’s residence here on Thursday. 

The move is expected to enhance the chemistry between the cadre of the two parties, which are part of the AIADMK-led alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Dr Ramadoss, who was accompanied by his son and party’s youth wing leader Anbumani, told reporters, after the meeting, that the visit was only to enquire about Vijayakant’s health and there was nothing political about it. 

A few AIADMK leaders, including ministers P Thangamani and SP Velumani, also visited Vijayakant when the PMK leaders were present.

The PMK-DMDK animosity dates back to 2004 when Vijayakant criticised dynastic politics, targeting PMK, speaking at a function at Kallakuruchi, sparking a tussle between his fans and the PMK cadre in northern districts. 

After launching his party in 2005, Vijayakanth contested the Assembly polls in 2006 and his party recorded 8 per cent votes, eroding the base of the PMK in northern Tamil Nadu. 

Dr Ramadoss and Dr Anbumani frequently criticised the DMDK, slamming the entry of cinema personalities in politics. Though both parties joined the BJP-led NDA in 2014  general elections, they did not support each other practically. 

DMDK leaders, later, said that their candidates were defected because the allies did not support them.

Vijayakant DMDK Dr S Ramadoss PMK

