Police arrest five for vandalizing bar belonging to Pollachi sex assault case suspect Nagaraj

By Express News Service

Five members have been arrested by the Pollachi East Police for vandalizing a bar belonging to M Nagaraj, another suspect in the Pollachi sex assault case.

Police, who took them to the court on Thursday, were mobbed by public and advocates, to prevent them from remanding the accused. They were produced in court eventually.

On 26th February, a gang of four members -Thirunavukarasu, Sabarirajan alias Rishwant, Satish and Vasanth Kumar - was arrested for sexually abusing a 19-year-old woman near Pollachi.

The police suspect that more than 50 women were abused by these men over a period of seven years. The gang allegedly recorded videos of the sexual acts and used them to silence the victims and extort money.

'My son is innocent'

Meanwhile, speaking to Express, Thirunavukarasu's mother reiterated the allegation that her son was being framed for financial reasons. "If police investigate the gang that brutally attacked my son on February 17, they will know the reason story behind all that is going on," she claimed.

She alleged that two men named as witnesses in the sexual assault case, had borrowed `20 lakh from her son. "On February 17, the duo took my son along with their friend Vasanthkumar (another suspect in the case), assuring to settle the loan. Later, we found out that the gang brutally beat up my son near Manalmedu."

"Later, somebody broke into our house in Chinnappampalayam and stole the land documents given as surety while lending the money. We filed a complaint regarding this with Anamalai police on Monday," she added.