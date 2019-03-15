Home States Tamil Nadu

Pollachi sex assault case: My son is innocent, says accused Thirunavukarasu's mother

On 26th February, a gang of four members was arrested for sexually abusing a 19-year-old woman near Pollachi.

Members of Women’s Advocates Association of Madras High Court stage a protest demanding strict action against accused in Pollachi sex abuse case, in Chennai on Wednesday.

After a four-hour-long search at prime suspect Thirunavukkarasu’s house in Makkinampatti, a special team of the CB-CID, investigating the Pollachi sex assault case, recovered “vital evidences” including 5 mobiles.

Meanwhile, speaking to Express, Thirunavukarasu's mother reiterated the allegation that her son was being framed for financial reasons. "If police investigate the gang that brutally attacked my son on February 17, they will know the reason story behind all that is going on," she claimed. 

She alleged that two men named as witnesses in the sexual assault case, had borrowed Rs 20 lakh from her son. "On February 17, the duo took my son along with their friend Vasanthkumar (another suspect in the case), assuring to settle the loan. Later, we found out that the gang brutally beat up my son near Manalmedu." 

"Later, somebody broke into our house in Chinnappampalayam and stole the land documents given as surety while lending the money. We filed a complaint regarding this with Anamalai police on Monday," she added. 

On 26th February, a gang of four members was arrested for sexually abusing a 19-year-old woman near Pollachi. The police suspect that more than 50 women were abused by these men over a period of seven years. The gang allegedly recorded videos of the sexual acts and used them to silence the victims and extort money.

