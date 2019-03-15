Pollachi sex scandal case: Is Tamil Nadu government trying to stop victims from reporting crime, asks Stalin

On 26th February, a gang of four members was arrested for sexually abusing a 19-year-old woman near Pollachi. The police suspect that more than 50 women were abused by these men over a period of seven years. The gang allegedly recorded videos of the sexual acts and used them to silence the victims and extort money.

DMK chief MK Stalin slammed the Tamil Nadu government for revealing the name of the girl who filed a complaint.

"Despite the Supreme Court clearly stating that identity of sexual assault victims cannot be disclosed, the government has put out the name of the girl who filed a complaint. Is it trying to intimidate other victims and stop them from reporting the crime," Stalin tweeted on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the CB-CID announced a special contact number (94884 42993) to give complaints and evidences relating to the case. "They can also reach us at cbcidcbecity@gmail.com. Their identity will be kept confidential," said a CB-CID release.

Meanwhile, a case was filed against Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan Vedamurthy for allegedly spreading rumours regarding the involvement of AIADMK leaders and functionaries in the sexual assault case. The case was filed based on a complaint filed by deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman.