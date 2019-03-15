Home States Tamil Nadu

Pollachi sex scandal case: Is Tamil Nadu government trying to stop victims from reporting crime, asks Stalin

On Thursday, DMK chief MK Stalin slammed the Tamil Nadu government for revealing the name of the girl who filed a complaint.

Published: 15th March 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (File Photo | PTI)

On 26th February, a gang of four members was arrested for sexually abusing a 19-year-old woman near Pollachi. The police suspect that more than 50 women were abused by these men over a period of seven years. The gang allegedly recorded videos of the sexual acts and used them to silence the victims and extort money.    

DMK chief MK Stalin slammed the Tamil Nadu government for revealing the name of the girl who filed a complaint.

"Despite the Supreme Court clearly stating that identity of sexual assault victims cannot be disclosed, the government has put out the name of the girl who filed a complaint. Is it trying to intimidate other victims and stop them from reporting the crime," Stalin tweeted on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the CB-CID announced a special contact number (94884 42993) to give complaints and evidences relating to the case. "They can also reach us at cbcidcbecity@gmail.com. Their identity will be kept confidential," said a CB-CID release. 

Meanwhile, a case was filed against Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan Vedamurthy for allegedly spreading rumours regarding the involvement of AIADMK leaders and functionaries in the sexual assault case. The case was filed based on a complaint filed by deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pollachi sex scandal case Pollachi sex abuse case Pollachi MK Stalin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp