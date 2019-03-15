Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Another fire in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve forest range

As many as 100 hectares of forest were destroyed in the fire at Sigur forest range in MTR in Nilgiris district on Wednesday.

Fire

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As many as 100 hectares of forest were destroyed in the fire at Sigur forest range in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (buffer zone) in Nilgiris district on Wednesday. It was after over 40 hours of struggle that the fire was put out.

Forest sources said fire intensified as the area was dry. Collector’s help has been sought in engaging a helicopter from Sulur Air Base to put out the fire and access the damage

Meanwhile, Coimbatore forest department staff, Rapid Response Team, fire fighters and volunteers were struggling to put out the fire at Maruthamalai forest in Boluvampatti block. Though the fire started at 11 am on Thursday, the fire has not been completely extinguished; despite the involvement of over 40 staff from Coimbatore’s Thudiyalur.

