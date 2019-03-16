Home States Tamil Nadu

Devotees 'erase' Tamil Nadu temple lotus motif on hearing it was poll violation

The Bharatiya Janata Party has raised objection to the masking of the kolam featuring lotus flower -- its election symbol

Published: 16th March 2019 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Srivilliputhur Andal temple (Photo | EPS File)

Srivilliputhur Andal temple (Photo | EPS File)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The lotus motif drawn by devotees on the walls of Tamil Nadu's Srivilliputhur Andal temple was masked by themselves and not temple authorities, said a temple official on Saturday.

"The devotees draw kolams and the temple administration does not say anything about it. It is important for the temple to allow devotees to practise their faith their own way," the senior temple official told IANS.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has raised objection to the masking of the kolam featuring lotus flower -- its election symbol.

"If the Election Commission wanted to ban such kolams/rangoli then they should have sent an official communication to the temple administration," the temple official said.

According to him, the devotees residing near the temple drew the kolams featuring lotus flower and they themselves masked them after someone told them that the motifs might contravene the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"Inside a temple there are many things that may have different political connotations. It is not possible to ban everything. For instance, Goddess Saraswathi is seated on a lotus flower. Is it possible to mask the lotus flower of the deity," he added.

The temple in Srivilliputhur of Virudhunagar district, about 550 km from here, is one the 108 Divya Desams for the Vaishnavites. The temple's tower is the Tamil Nadu government's emblem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lotus motif Lok Sabha elections Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 Srivilliputhur Andal temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp