Is DMK anti-hindu? not really

Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi during a poll campaign.

Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi during a poll campaign. | Express

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: “I am a Hindu, I vote for DMK.” A new video being circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms by party loyalists has triggered discussions about the Dravidian major’s political plank in this election season. Critics have scoffed off the video claiming “DMK Hindu” is an oxymoron. 

DMK supporter Vignesh Anand, who has been sharing this video on social media platforms, defends the catchphrase at two levels. One, he says, the idea is to counter BJP’s intensive campaigning portraying DMK as an ‘anti-Hindu’ party. “Two, DMK has always been a secular party, never against any religion, leave alone Hinduism. The younger generation should know that reality,” says Anand.  

VCK deputy general secretary, Aloor Shanawaz, opines: “Hindus have benefitted more from the policies of DMK governments in the past compared to people of other faiths.” Shanawaz says he did not find anything unusual about the video clip. “There is a concerted effort to brand DMK as anti-Hindu and this video will help clear such misconceptions in the minds of voters.”

“The DMK’s reservation policy, for instance, benefitted Hindus belonging to BC, MBC and SC communities tremendously,” says the VCK leader. “DMK was also at the forefront of the fight for the appointment of non-Brahmin priests in temples. Then, how can we say that it is anti-Hindu,” asks Shanawaz.  

Flashback from 1971

Interestingly, DMK’s bid to change the public perception brings back the memories of 1971 Assembly elections.

The party had to make a similar declaration following an intensive campaign by its rival alliance – the Democratic Front, led by Congress (O). The rival group had put up posters and distributed pamphlets that claimed the Dravidian major was an anti-Hindu party. 

The declaration worked. DMK, under the leadership of M Karunanidhi, was voted to power with an unprecedented mandate. Now, 48 years later, the party is facing a similar problem. Only the medium of attack seems to have changed. It’s social media, instead of wall posters.

