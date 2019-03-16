Pollachi sexual abuse case: CB-CID granted custody of accused

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore Chief Judicial Magistrate Court premises resembled a fortress on Friday, with police beefing up security in view of the hearing into CB-CID’s petition seeking custody of one of the suspects in the Pollachi sexual abuse case. Armed personnel stood on guard even as cadres of various political parties and advocates thronged the court premises to condemn the suspect, leading to a five-hour delay in proceedings.

With emotions running high, an in-camera (closed-door) video-conference was arranged around 4 pm. The hearing spanned 30 minutes, at the end of which Judicial Magistrate S Nagarajan granted four-day custody, ending on Monday evening, of the 27-year-old accused to the CB-CID. The CB-CID, led by Superintendent of Police Nisha Parthiban, had on Thursday night submitted a petition before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, seeking 10-day custody of the suspect.

“Though a 10-day custody was sought by the prosecution, it was not granted as the suspect’s 15-day remand ends on March 19. The magistrate told the investigators to conclude the interrogation before the end of the remand,” said additional public prosecutor M Ramanujam. The video-conference was arranged from Coimbatore Central Prison.

Meanwhile, the CB-CID is considering filing petitions seeking the custody of the other three suspects, who were arrested on February 25. The 15-day judicial remand of the trio was extended after the expiry of the first stint.

“Police should file custody petition before the remand period ends. The Coimbatore Rural police failed to get their custody during the remand period,” said an official. He said that extension is granted only in important cases. “If somebody lodges a fresh complaint, it will be registered as a new case, helping us in securing the custody easily,” he added.