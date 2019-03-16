Pollachi sexual abuse case: Students allege manhandling by cops during demonstration in Pudukkottai

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed in front of the Government Arts College for Women in Pudukkottai on Friday, after five students were herded into a police van during a protest against the Pollachi sexual abuse case.

On the second day of demonstrations, the students came out of their campus to protest against the Pollachi incident. Some Students’ Federation of India (SFI) members also joined the demonstration.

This was followed by an argument and the police ended up loading five students into the van. Following this, students surrounded the van.

Police were forced to relent and let the five go. Students alleged the students were slapped and manhandled by police personnel as they were loaded into the van.