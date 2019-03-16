Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Rs 4 crore cash seized in one week

Ten companies of paramilitary personnel have arrived and will be deployed to different parts of Tamil Nadu.

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Friday said the total unaccounted cash seized by the squads of the Election Commission across the State has risen to Rs 4.14 crore. Besides, liquor bottles, and silver ornaments were also seized. Meanwhile, 10 companies of paramilitary personnel have arrived and will be deployed to different parts of the State.

Of the 10 companies, Chennai alone got four while Salem, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy and Tirunelveli got one company each. Answering queries of reporters at the Secretariat, the CEO said of the 21,999 licensed arms, so far, 13,523 licensed arms have been deposited and 27 seized. Licenses for 18 arms were cancelled. Rest of the licensed arms have to be submitted within a couple of days.

While 1,175 preventive arrests have been made, 4,289 non-bailable warrants have been executed. 
For better surveillance of huge cash transactions, Income Tax Officials (ITOs) teams will be stationed at district headquarters. Each team will comprise of a deputy commissioner, an assistant commissioner and 3 ITOs. Normally, ITOs will be stationed in regional headquarters only.  

