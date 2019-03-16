Tamil Nadu: CBI files fresh FIR in Rs 1,500 crore fraud case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked a company and its directors for allegedly cheating over 1.5 lakh investors in Tamil Nadu to the tune of over Rs 1,500 crore by offering lucrative returns on their investments, the agency registered a fresh FIR after Madras High Court ordered the additional director general of police (Economic Offences Wing) to provide the entire case details to the Central agency.

The FIR was filed earlier this month against Parivar Dairies and Allied Limited, Chairman Basant Lal Sharma, Managing Director Rakesh Singh Nawaria, Assistant General Manager based in Madurai, R Dheivam, C Ramamurthy based in Pattabhiraman, C Sundari of Ayyapanthangal, S Suganthi of Pattabhiram and M Mohanram of Ayanavaram, after the Economic Offences Wing in Chennai, handed over a fresh case file to CBI.

Last year, the CBI had booked Madurai-based Parivar Dairies and Allied Limited and its promoters Basant Lal Sharma, Rakesh Singh Narwaria, Ahibaran Singh, Chandra Bhan Yadav, Neeraj Singh and Banu Pratap Singh, all residents of Gwalior, following the directions of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, which asked the agency to take over the investigation, considering interstate ramifications of the case.

It is alleged that the company, which collected several crores from people, did not redeem their deposits from 2014 and closed down in October 2015, leaving the investors in the lurch. The fraud has been committed across different states. The accused persons, who are said to be living in Delhi,

have not been arrested by the Tamil Nadu police for the last two years.