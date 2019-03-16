Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: CBI files fresh FIR in Rs 1,500 crore fraud case

It is alleged that the company, which collected several crores from people, did not redeem their deposits from 2014 and closed down in October 2015, leaving the investors in the lurch.

Published: 16th March 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File | ENS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked a company and its directors for allegedly cheating over 1.5 lakh investors in Tamil Nadu to the tune of over Rs 1,500 crore by offering lucrative returns on their investments, the agency registered a fresh FIR after Madras High Court ordered the additional director general of police (Economic Offences Wing) to provide the entire case details to the Central agency.

The FIR was filed earlier this month against Parivar Dairies and Allied Limited, Chairman Basant Lal Sharma, Managing Director Rakesh Singh Nawaria, Assistant General Manager based in Madurai, R Dheivam, C Ramamurthy based in Pattabhiraman, C Sundari of Ayyapanthangal, S Suganthi of Pattabhiram and M Mohanram of Ayanavaram, after the Economic Offences Wing in Chennai, handed over a fresh case file to CBI.

Last year, the CBI had booked Madurai-based Parivar Dairies and Allied Limited and its promoters Basant Lal Sharma, Rakesh Singh Narwaria, Ahibaran Singh, Chandra Bhan Yadav, Neeraj Singh and Banu Pratap Singh, all residents of Gwalior, following the directions of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, which asked the agency to take over the investigation, considering interstate ramifications of the case.

It is alleged that the company, which collected several crores from people, did not redeem their deposits from 2014 and closed down in October 2015, leaving the investors in the lurch. The fraud has been committed across different states. The accused persons, who are said to be living in Delhi, 
have not been arrested by the Tamil Nadu police for the last two years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp