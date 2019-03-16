Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Two boys in alleged relationship die after consuming poison

Students from the department claimed that Muthupandi and Bharath had been in a relationship and that a few girls complained about their relationship to the Head of the Department.

Published: 16th March 2019 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A Thiagarajar College student Mohan* (18) who was being treated at Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital after allegedly consuming poison died on Friday night.

Mohan and Moorthy* (18) were first-year B.A. students in the college. Along with another first-year student of the same college, the duo allegedly consumed poison on March 2. All three were admitted at Government Rajaj Hospital on that very day. However, Bharath was declared brought dead. Muthupandi died on Friday at 10.50pm. The other student recovered and was discharged.

On March 4, Muthupandi's mother Chithradevi lodged a complaint against another first-year student alleging that the boy had ragged and beaten Muthupandi. In her complaint, she said that her son had consumed poison because of that. Based on the complaint, Tallakulam police filled an FIR against the student.

Students claimed that Muthupandi and Bharath had been in a relationship and that a few girls complained about their relationship to the Head of the Department. The boys were reportedly counselled and their parents were informed. Parents of one of the boys reportedly attacked the other boy and his family. 

Speaking to Express, College Principal D Pandiaraja said he had not received any complaint of ragging against any student in the college. He said there was no complaint lodged by the HOD or class mentor against the boys.

If you are in distress or have suicidal thoughts call 104 the State Health department helpline that offers counselling or 044-24640050 for the Sneha suicide helpline.  

(*Names changed)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiagarajar College gay men Madurai suicide homophobia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp