Tamil Nadu: Two boys in alleged relationship die after consuming poison

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A Thiagarajar College student Mohan* (18) who was being treated at Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital after allegedly consuming poison died on Friday night.

Mohan and Moorthy* (18) were first-year B.A. students in the college. Along with another first-year student of the same college, the duo allegedly consumed poison on March 2. All three were admitted at Government Rajaj Hospital on that very day. However, Bharath was declared brought dead. Muthupandi died on Friday at 10.50pm. The other student recovered and was discharged.

On March 4, Muthupandi's mother Chithradevi lodged a complaint against another first-year student alleging that the boy had ragged and beaten Muthupandi. In her complaint, she said that her son had consumed poison because of that. Based on the complaint, Tallakulam police filled an FIR against the student.

Students claimed that Muthupandi and Bharath had been in a relationship and that a few girls complained about their relationship to the Head of the Department. The boys were reportedly counselled and their parents were informed. Parents of one of the boys reportedly attacked the other boy and his family.

Speaking to Express, College Principal D Pandiaraja said he had not received any complaint of ragging against any student in the college. He said there was no complaint lodged by the HOD or class mentor against the boys.

If you are in distress or have suicidal thoughts call 104 the State Health department helpline that offers counselling or 044-24640050 for the Sneha suicide helpline.

(*Names changed)