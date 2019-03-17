Congress, DMK functionaries in Tamil Nadu booked

By Express News Service

THENI: Cases were registered against two functionaries of Congress and DMK for violating model code of conduct.

Sources said that as part of their election campaign, the leaders of Congress had erected their party flag at Thirumalapuram in Bodi. After the model code of conduct came into effect, they removed the flag from the pole.

But the functionaries did not cover the pedestal that featured the tri-colour. Village Administrative Officer in Melachokkanathapuram, Rajamani, lodged a complaint with Bodi town police in this regard.