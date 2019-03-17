Stop circulation of Pollachi sexual abuse case videos, social media sites told

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CB-CID has sent a letter to social media companies, including Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp, through the Union Home Ministry requesting the companies to stop the circulation of videos related to the Pollachi sexual abuse case on their platforms.

Videos purportedly showing the sexual abuse of women by the accused in the Pollachi case had been leaked to the public. The videos have since been circulated on virtually all social media platforms. In an attempt to stop sharing of the videos, CB-CID has sent the letter asking social media companies to step in.

“Every video and picture has unique binary codes and IP address. We have requested the service providers to delete the videos that have already been uploaded and stop further uploading, which can be done by blocking the codes,” said a CB-CID official.

Meanwhile, police sources said that one of the videos had been uploaded on to a pornography website, which was not blocked. Officials said they had heard about this and that necessary action was being taken.

On Thursday, in a press statement, the CB-CID announced a special phone number (94884 42993) on which complaints related to the case could be made and evidence shared. “They can also reach us at cbcidcbecity@gmail.com. Their identity will be kept confidential.”

An officer from the CB-CID told Express that people who came across the videos on social media platforms could report the person or page that shared the video to the special mobile number or mail id.