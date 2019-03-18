DMDK names candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu

By PTI

CHENNAI: NDA constituent DMDK Monday announced its candidates for the four Lok Sabha seats allotted to it in the AIADMK-led alliance, fielding among others, party founder Vijayakanth's brother-in-law LK Sutheesh.

Sutheesh is the party's Deputy Secretary. In a statement, DMDK founder Vijayakanth announced the candidature of R Azhagarsamy from Virudhunagar and Alagapuram R Mohanraj from Chennai North, while Dr V Ilangovan will fight from Tiruchirappally. Sutheesh has been nominated from the Kallakuruchi Parliamentary constituency.

Azhagarsamy is a senior party leader while Mohanraj is a former MLA who represented Salem North in the 2011-16 state Assembly. He was DMDK's Deputy leader in the Assembly then. Ilangovan is the party's Presidium Chairman.

Elections to 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled on April 18, the second of the seven-phase polling to a total of 543 parliamentary seats.

AIADMK and DMDK had last week agreed upon the seat-sharing pact after much deliberations, with the latter being allotted four seats.

The other NDA constituents in Tamil Nadu are BJP, PMK, Tamil Maanila Congress, Puthiya Tamizhagam and Puthiya Neethi Katchi.